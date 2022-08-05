Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,804 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 69,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

