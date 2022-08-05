Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 469,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

