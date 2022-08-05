Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $109.80.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.