Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

