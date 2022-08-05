Stephens Inc. AR Sells 116 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,000.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average is $114.69. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.