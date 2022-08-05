Stephens Inc. AR Sells 15,418 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lazard were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 9,502.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE LAZ opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.43. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

