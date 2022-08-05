Stephens Inc. AR Sells 19,782 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,909 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,782 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 2,050 ($25.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.76) to GBX 2,440 ($29.90) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,770.35.

BHP stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

