Stephens Inc. AR Sells 212 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.95.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

