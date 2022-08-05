Stephens Inc. AR Sells 436 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

