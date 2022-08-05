Stephens Inc. AR Sells 588 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

NASDAQ ON opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

