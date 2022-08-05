Stephens Inc. AR Sells 760 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSK. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $38.59 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $43.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

