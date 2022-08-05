Stephens Inc. AR Takes $282,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $8,852,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK opened at $149.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.