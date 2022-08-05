Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Markel were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,720,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,550.00.

Markel Trading Down 2.7 %

MKL stock opened at $1,181.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,171.01 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,302.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,329.63.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 71.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.