Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 900 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

SMART Global Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SGH opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $998.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.37.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.