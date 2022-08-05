Stifel Nicolaus Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $115.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

CELH opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $110.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 338.78 and a beta of 1.97.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,393,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,181.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,500 shares of company stock worth $18,158,440 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Celsius by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Celsius by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Celsius by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Celsius by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

