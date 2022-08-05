STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

STOR stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

