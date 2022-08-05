Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Holdings Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stride were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Stride by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of Stride by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 111,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth $1,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stride Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Stride Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.