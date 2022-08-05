Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,657,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 678,259 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after buying an additional 152,388 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 939,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of INN stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

