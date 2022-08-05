Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $11.78. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 39,215 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.