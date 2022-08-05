Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Has $13.50 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.4% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $9,286,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.57 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

