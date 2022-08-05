Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.68. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

