Tarang Amin Sells 42,561 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,951,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,277,681.22.

On Friday, June 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,172,578.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76.

ELF stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after buying an additional 136,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after buying an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 51,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

