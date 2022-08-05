Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,286,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Amazon.com stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

