The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 860,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,616 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of AZEK worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $20.41 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

AZEK Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.