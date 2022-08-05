The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stake Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Macerich by 2,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,679 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 8,252.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Macerich by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

