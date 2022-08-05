The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Short Interest Update

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get RealReal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 217,186 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after buying an additional 831,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RealReal by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94,666 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 51.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 737,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RealReal Stock Up 5.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on REAL. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of REAL opened at $2.74 on Friday. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $258.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.30.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.