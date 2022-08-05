The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,593,000 after acquiring an additional 415,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,421,000 after acquiring an additional 462,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

