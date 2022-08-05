Timothy K. Bliss Sells 5,727 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 5,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $584,039.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy K. Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $309,309.30.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $142.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 115.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% in the second quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 367,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

