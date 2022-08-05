Truist Financial Boosts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $85.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.85.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.