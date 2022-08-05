Truist Financial Boosts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $85.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.85.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Shares of BLDR opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $86.48.
Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource
In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
