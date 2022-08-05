UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Shares Gap Up to $20.76

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $21.75. UMH Properties shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 130 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UMH. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.21.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 421.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $116,219 in the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.