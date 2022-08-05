Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.81. Under Armour shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 55,138 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAA. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200,607 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

