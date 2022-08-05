Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $34.60. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Unum Group shares last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 7,087 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,121. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unum Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

