Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

