VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 10.63% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LFEQ opened at $37.28 on Friday. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $44.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19.

