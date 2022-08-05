Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,103,000 after acquiring an additional 565,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,889,000 after acquiring an additional 404,976 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,907,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after buying an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,789,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $249.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.91. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $208.10 and a one year high of $306.64.

