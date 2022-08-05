Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $162.02 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $167.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.36.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

