Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down to $31.81

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.81, but opened at $29.85. Vericel shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 769 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vericel to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.72 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 760,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after buying an additional 77,583 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 134,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.