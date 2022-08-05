Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,065,576 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 2,301.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065,576 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.17% of Hawaiian worth $21,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HA shares. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

