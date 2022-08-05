Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 130,137 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,137 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Eastern Bankshares worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,671,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 25.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

