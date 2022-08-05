Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,107 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of RLI worth $19,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in RLI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

RLI stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $121.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.