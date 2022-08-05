Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,317,204 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1,899.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $19,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT opened at $12.57 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.