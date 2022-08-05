Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 36,643 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of International Game Technology worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,187 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,895,000. 140 Summer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,074,000 after buying an additional 828,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in International Game Technology by 1,862.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 691,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 656,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $20.54 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.90%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

