Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 418,521 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,521 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Conduent worth $21,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $4,006,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Conduent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Conduent by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Conduent to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Insider Activity

Conduent Price Performance

In other Conduent news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $916.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.65. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

