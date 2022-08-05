Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 674,550 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 1,006.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,550 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Veeco Instruments worth $20,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,257,000 after purchasing an additional 631,793 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,012,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 404,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments
Veeco Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
About Veeco Instruments
Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.
