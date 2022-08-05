Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,811 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $313.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.