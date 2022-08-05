Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,976 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of The Ensign Group worth $22,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Down 2.4 %

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

