Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $405,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $118.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,684. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

