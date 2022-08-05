Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 49,415 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.04% of CareTrust REIT worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 53.6% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRE. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

CTRE stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 261.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.