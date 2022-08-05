Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 667,949 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1,264.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,949 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Unum Group worth $22,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,820,000 after acquiring an additional 230,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after buying an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 110,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after buying an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after buying an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $35.20 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

