Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 72,549 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 522,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Brinker International worth $19,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $42.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Brinker International Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $28.31 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.